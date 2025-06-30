Playgrounds could be brutal in the 80s and early 90s. We’ve found a selection of pictures showing kids enjoying (or enduring) the playground equipment. Recognise anyone? Let us know.
Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now | National World
No weight restrictions on this rickety looking roundabout. The delighted youngsters from Christ Church School, Preston, were in a spin when councillors invited them to the official opening of a new playground at Hartington Road | National World
This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene | National World
Children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up? | National World
