14 playgrounds with slides and swings that you survived without a scratch as kids in Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:16 BST

We survived the playgrounds of peril

Playgrounds could be brutal in the 80s and early 90s. We’ve found a selection of pictures showing kids enjoying (or enduring) the playground equipment. Recognise anyone? Let us know.

ICYMI: 38 amazing school retro photos from Preston during the decade of the 90s

21 mind-blowing Preston pictures taken 100 years ago reflecting markets, streets and docks through a century

21 extraordinary vintage photos of Preston streets in the 1950s and 1960s

Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now

1. Playgrounds of Peril

Small playing areas like this were dotted all around the county - this 1969 version of the see-saw is not a patch on the modern ones we see now | National World

Photo Sales
No weight restrictions on this rickety looking roundabout. The delighted youngsters from Christ Church School, Preston, were in a spin when councillors invited them to the official opening of a new playground at Hartington Road

2. Playgrounds of Peril

No weight restrictions on this rickety looking roundabout. The delighted youngsters from Christ Church School, Preston, were in a spin when councillors invited them to the official opening of a new playground at Hartington Road | National World

Photo Sales
This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene

3. Playgrounds of Peril

This picture was taken in 1965 - showing the communal provision of children's playgrounds such as this in Ashton Park, Preston, a fairly recent innovation on the British scene | National World

Photo Sales
Children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up?

4. Playgrounds of Peril

Children at the Grange after-school play centre - all the way back in 1969! How many more children can that pole hold up? | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice