Take a trip back in time to the 1960s in Preston by flicking through our best archive pictures of Preston back in those days.
Taking in a little sun on their lunch break at Mather Brothers (now Wickes) on Garstang Road, Preston, are these workers from the binding department. The photo was taken in the early 1960s | submit
Not quite the scene we associate with Preston Docks today but here it is in all its bustling glory in the early 1960s. Many thanks to Lea reader Janet Tyson for supplying our latest Looking Back image | Specials
A whole generation of Prestonians should recognise this splendid interior shot of the town's Top Rank ballroom back in the 1960s | National World
Brooke Bond Tea Competition at the Top Rank club in Preston in the 1960s from Vin Sumner collection | National World