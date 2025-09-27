'I remember pubs like this when they were rammed' - 17 of the best old pictures from Preston pubs and bars

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Sep 2025, 10:25 BST

Preston had bars and clubs on every corner back in the day.

Amazing nightlife where locals who like a pint or two could take their pick. Whether it was the pub on the corner, a new wine bar in town or one of Preston’s fabulous nightclubs, no excuse was ever needed for a night out. I remember pubs being like this - rammed! We are talking 1990s...

ICYMI: I love these prominent retro pictures of 1970s Blackpool which focus on a decade

I take a nostalgic look at Blackpool in the 1980s through astonishing retro pictures of life and people

I walked the streets of Blackpool through lost photos to see our town in past times

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Agonising moments at the Withy Trees pub in Fulwood, Preston, as North End come close to scoring against Bolton pne

1. Pubs 1990s

Agonising moments at the Withy Trees pub in Fulwood, Preston, as North End come close to scoring against Bolton pne | National World

Photo Sales
Celebrations at the Adelphi pub in Preston as England score against Argentina in the World Cup Second Round.

2. Pubs, 1990s

Celebrations at the Adelphi pub in Preston as England score against Argentina in the World Cup Second Round. | National World

Photo Sales
The interior of the Corn Exchange pub, Lune Street, Preston.

3. Pubs, 1990s

The interior of the Corn Exchange pub, Lune Street, Preston. | National World

Photo Sales
Ringing for last orders, Tim Worthington, the manager of the Red Lion pub in Longton near Preston in the red phonebox inside the pub.

4. Pubs, 1990s

Ringing for last orders, Tim Worthington, the manager of the Red Lion pub in Longton near Preston in the red phonebox inside the pub. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PubsPrestonBarsNightclubsPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice