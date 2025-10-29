Early 1950s retro Preston

19 striking photos reveal what life was really like in Preston during the 1980s

Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:10 GMT

Great photos always stir the memories and these from the 1980s are bound to do that.

They cover the decade from 1980-1989 and remember news events, people and buildings which shaped Preston during that time. Can you remember the 1980s?

Friargate, west side, Preston. May 1988. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society

Friargate, west side, Preston. May 1988. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society | National World

Fishergate, Preston c.1985 by Ian Thacker courtesy of Heather Crook

Fishergate, Preston c.1985 by Ian Thacker courtesy of Heather Crook | National World

The Adelphi Pub in Preston in April, 1984. It comes from the collection of R. Johnston and is kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

The Adelphi Pub in Preston in April, 1984. It comes from the collection of R. Johnston and is kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. | National World

Lancashire Evening Post reader Mr Dave Ash of Penwortham has sent in this photo showing Preston's old Saul Street Baths (now part of the Crown Courts complex) just prior to demolition in the mid 1980's

Lancashire Evening Post reader Mr Dave Ash of Penwortham has sent in this photo showing Preston's old Saul Street Baths (now part of the Crown Courts complex) just prior to demolition in the mid 1980's | National World

