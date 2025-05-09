21 moments in Preston captured on camera through a lifetime

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:33 BST

These incredible photos embrace life in and around Preston in decades gone by.

They focus on industrial life, police training, streets, inside buildings and early aerial shots. They are a fascinating glimpse into how our city used to be.

20th October 1936: A policeman speeding along Garstang Road near Preston, Lancashire, on a new motor pedal cycle with a 98cc two-stroke engine

1. Preston nostalgia

20th October 1936: A policeman speeding along Garstang Road near Preston, Lancashire, on a new motor pedal cycle with a 98cc two-stroke engine | Getty Images

Photo Sales
This photo was taken on July 26 1969. Billionaire Philip Green was urging Marks & Spencer shareholders to use their AGM to voice support for his proposed takeover offer

2. Preston nostalgia

This photo was taken on July 26 1969. Billionaire Philip Green was urging Marks & Spencer shareholders to use their AGM to voice support for his proposed takeover offer | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The city of Preston in Lancashire, circa 1940. The Harp Inn on Church Street is visible just to right of centre

3. Preston nostalgia

The city of Preston in Lancashire, circa 1940. The Harp Inn on Church Street is visible just to right of centre | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Messrs Swainson, Birley and Co's textile factory near Preston, Lancashire. Original Artwork: Engraved by J Tingle after T Allom

4. Preston nostalgia

Messrs Swainson, Birley and Co's textile factory near Preston, Lancashire. Original Artwork: Engraved by J Tingle after T Allom | Getty Images

Photo Sales
