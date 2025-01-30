19 incredible photos of Preston which focus on the city through 40 years

These brilliant pictures look back at Preston through the years from 1950 to 1990.

The city of Preston is steeped in history and the most obvious places to see this is on the streets themselves. These retro images take in a wide range of years and show just how much the place has changed, and in some cases, remains the same as it ever was. It’s a fascinating snapshot of the city.

1. An elevated view of Avenham flats in Preston - taken in the late 60s or early 70s Photo: Archive

2. This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area Photo: Archive

3. Traffic problems in Rutland Street, Preston, back in 1969 caused parents living in the area to send a protest petition to Preston Town Council asking to make the road a play street Photo: Norman Wiggins

4. Sitting in the considerable shadow of St Walburge's Church spire is the street named after the church - St Walburge Avenue, Preston - pictured here in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

