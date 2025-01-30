The city of Preston is steeped in history and the most obvious places to see this is on the streets themselves. These retro images take in a wide range of years and show just how much the place has changed, and in some cases, remains the same as it ever was. It’s a fascinating snapshot of the city.
1. An elevated view of Avenham flats in Preston - taken in the late 60s or early 70s Photo: Archive
National World
2. This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area Photo: Archive
National World
3. Traffic problems in Rutland Street, Preston, back in 1969 caused parents living in the area to send a protest petition to Preston Town Council asking to make the road a play street Photo: Norman Wiggins
National World
4. Sitting in the considerable shadow of St Walburge's Church spire is the street named after the church - St Walburge Avenue, Preston - pictured here in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.