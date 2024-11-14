75 extraordinary pictures of Preston Railway Station through the heritage years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:31 GMT

Preston Railway Station has long been the epicentre of the city.

The main artery through which industry, commerce, and people travel in and out of Preston, the city’s historic railway station boasts not only a storied and long past, but an ever-changing face as well.

From its early days when it was far more basic and dealing with but a mere handful of services each day, to the modern iteration which we see today and which caters for over four million passengers a year, the station has evolved hugely.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures to demonstrate the developing nature of Preston’s Railway Station over the decades.

31 fascinating black and white pics of Lancashire streets including Preston, Blackpool, Morecambe and Burnley

37 nostalgic pictures of pubs and the chippies you went to in Preston on nights out

26 treasured historical archive pictures reminding us what life in Preston was like in 1965

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter.

1. Mail workers at Preston Railway Station. 2:15 AM. Taken in May 1965.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Preston Railway Station. February 1966 4-6-0 No. 44892 arrives at Platform 5 with a train from the south.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974 H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster

National World

Photo Sales

4. Aerial 2013. Preston Railway Station and Fishergate Centre

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpoolNatureNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice