The city of Preston is steeped in history and the most obvious places to see this is on the streets themselves. These retro images take in a wide range of years and show just how much the place has changed, and in some cases, remains the same as it ever was. It’s a fascinating snapshot of the city.
1. Avenham flats towering over surrounding streets in Preston. This image is dated 1981 Photo: Archive
National World
2. Same spot - a few years later - and nothing seems to change. Busy shoppers trudging up the hill of Stoneygate in Preston - this time in 1984 Photo: Roy Payne
National World
3. An elevated view of Avenham flats in Preston - taken in the late 60s or early 70s Photo: Archive
National World
4. This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area Photo: Archive
National World