4 . Deepdale in the 1980s

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan Photo: RETRO