Widely regarded as football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club, Deepdale has hosted thousands of football matches over its lifespan, which dates back to its opening as a rugby and cricket pitch back in 1875 and is simply one of Britain’s most historic grounds.
1. Deepdale in the 1980s
Frank Worthington, Preston North End Photo: National World
2. Deepdale in the 1980s
Deepdale in 1981 Photo: Submit
3. Deepdale in the 1980s
Geoff Twentyman (No.5) and Terry Gray look on as Peter Houghton is sprawled out on the Deepdale turf Photo: National World
4. Deepdale in the 1980s
The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan Photo: RETRO
