17 brilliant retro pics of Preston North End's Deepdale stadium and teams back in the 1980s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium has seen some things over the years.

Widely regarded as football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club, Deepdale has hosted thousands of football matches over its lifespan, which dates back to its opening as a rugby and cricket pitch back in 1875 and is simply one of Britain’s most historic grounds.

Frank Worthington, Preston North End

1. Deepdale in the 1980s

Frank Worthington, Preston North End Photo: National World

Deepdale in 1981

2. Deepdale in the 1980s

Deepdale in 1981 Photo: Submit

Geoff Twentyman (No.5) and Terry Gray look on as Peter Houghton is sprawled out on the Deepdale turf

3. Deepdale in the 1980s

Geoff Twentyman (No.5) and Terry Gray look on as Peter Houghton is sprawled out on the Deepdale turf Photo: National World

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan

4. Deepdale in the 1980s

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan Photo: RETRO

