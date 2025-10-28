Adelphi, Preston retro video

15 throwback Halloween photos show Preston at its spookiest through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:13 GMT

These fabulous spooky pictures remember Halloween in times gone by.

They are 20 to 30 years old and remember farms turned into Halloween spectaculars, kids apple bobbing and the best fancy dress of the day. You might be pictured...

Mark Edwards has turned his farm into an award-winning tourist attraction with the all-year-round Farmer Ted's petting farm and, at this time of year, Halloween-themed attraction, Farmageddon.

1. Hellishly Halloween in the past

Mark Edwards has turned his farm into an award-winning tourist attraction with the all-year-round Farmer Ted's petting farm and, at this time of year, Halloween-themed attraction, Farmageddon. | National World

Eight year old Jack Eastham, from Fulwood, Preston

2. Hellishly Halloween in the past

Eight year old Jack Eastham, from Fulwood, Preston | National World

The witching hour, Katie Skarratts, 8, from Ormskirk gets ready for the WWT Martin Mere Halloween party

3. Hellishly Halloween in the past

The witching hour, Katie Skarratts, 8, from Ormskirk gets ready for the WWT Martin Mere Halloween party | National World

Night crawlers...Matthew Atherton, 8, and Simon Warburton, seven, from Longridge, at the Longridge Library Creepie Crawlies reading

4. Hellishly Halloween in the past

Night crawlers...Matthew Atherton, 8, and Simon Warburton, seven, from Longridge, at the Longridge Library Creepie Crawlies reading | National World

