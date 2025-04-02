15 Preston school photos of pupils, teachers and classroom life in 2010

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:28 BST

These great school photos officially make our Retro section - 15 years ago.

They were all taken in Preston schools in 2010 and capture pupils, teachers and classroom life. Are you pictured?

ICYMI: 26 Preston City Centre photos taken in the 1990s including shops, streets and pubs

I’ve seen newborn babies with more teeth than the clientele in the Bears Paw in Preston

21 of the best girls' night out pictures taken in Preston pubs and clubs decades past

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

New headteacher Sarah Foster with pupils at Whitefield Primary School on Preston.

1. Schools, 2010

New headteacher Sarah Foster with pupils at Whitefield Primary School on Preston. | National World

Photo Sales
Highfield Priory School are winners of the Preston Swimming Championships

2. Schools, 2010

Highfield Priory School are winners of the Preston Swimming Championships | Lancashire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Something to cheer about, Howick CE Primary School headteacher, Lesley Maddock, with class representatives, front row, from left, Lorna Kellett, five, Joseph Whitingham, five, Rella Critchley, five and Sam Pratt, seven, back row, from left, Kate Harrison, nine, Daniel Peters, eight, Jenny Harrison, eight and Marcus Alty, 10, celebrate their excellent Ofsted report at the school at Howick, Penwortham near Preston

3. Schools, 2010

Something to cheer about, Howick CE Primary School headteacher, Lesley Maddock, with class representatives, front row, from left, Lorna Kellett, five, Joseph Whitingham, five, Rella Critchley, five and Sam Pratt, seven, back row, from left, Kate Harrison, nine, Daniel Peters, eight, Jenny Harrison, eight and Marcus Alty, 10, celebrate their excellent Ofsted report at the school at Howick, Penwortham near Preston | National World

Photo Sales
Preston Schools Gymnastics competition at West View Leisure Centre St Andrews Primary School team member

4. Schools, 2010

Preston Schools Gymnastics competition at West View Leisure Centre St Andrews Primary School team member | Staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LEPSchoolsTeachersPrestonNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice