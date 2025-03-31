I’ve seen newborn babies with more teeth than the clientele in the Bears Paw in Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:46 BST

We asked readers which Preston pubs, in their opinion, are the dodgiest and roughest ones of the past.

Preston had a reputation for some of it’s pubs and clubs back in the day as being rough round the edges.

And, while that may no longer quite be the case owing to the closure of many of the city’s finest drinking establishments over the past few decades, Preston is still a place with its fair share of top-tier boozers.

Some establishments earned pretty notable reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’ back in the day, and so when we asked readers to nominate the standout spots which really stick in the mind as being particularly dodgy, you told us in your hundreds.

Now, of course, we are not suggesting that any places which are still operating are still like that today, but these are some of the pubs which were mentioned most frequently, meaning that they’ve made the list.

At the Bears Paw, for example, one reader quipped that babies had more teeth than the clientele in there! Fair comment? Someone else said it was always a good night though.

