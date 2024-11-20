It was originally a cricket and rugby club and moved to football in 1878.
The club quickly became dominant and its most glorious years came in 1888-89 when they became the first winners of the football league, completing the season unbeat. It earned them the nickname ‘The Invincibles’. They also won the FA Cup the same year without conceding a goal. The next big trophy was the the 1937-38 FA Cup, when Bill Shankly was a key member of the team.
These pictures reflect on those early days - including players, crowds and incredibly muddy pitches
1. PNE - the early days
27th February 1937: Two Preston North End players leave the pitch at half-time covered in mud, during a match against Charlton Athletic at 'The Valley'. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. PNE - the early days
March 1922: A section of the crowd at the football match between Arsenal and Preston North End at Arsenal's stadium in Highbury, North London. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. PNE - the early days
18th July 1938: Scottish footballer Bill Shankly (left) (1913 - 1981) training with two of his Preston North End teamates. Shankly managed Carlisle United and Workington Reds before going on to manage Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. PNE - the early days
Part of the huge FA Cup Final crowd pouring into the grounds of Wembley Stadium for the match between Sunderland and Preston North End, London, 1st May 1937. Sunderland won the match 3-1. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.