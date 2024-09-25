While the town remained rooted in its industrial heritage, particularly in textiles and engineering, the decade saw a gradual shift toward modernisation. Traditional mills and factories were increasingly influenced by automation and newer technologies, but they still provided employment for many local families.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Sport continued to be a major part of Preston’s identity. Preston North End remained a source of pride for the town, drawing large crowds to Deepdale for football matches. Rugby and cricket also flourished, with local clubs fostering a strong sense of community spirit and competition.
Culturally, the '60s brought a vibrant energy to Preston. The town’s nightlife expanded, with clubs, pubs, and venues hosting live music and dance nights, reflecting the broader cultural revolution of the time. The Beatles’ performance at Preston’s Public Hall in 1963 epitomised the wave of change, as rock 'n' roll and new styles took hold.
Socially, the 1960s saw the rise of youth culture, fashion, and new ideas, influencing everyday life in Preston. Schools and workplaces adapted to the changing times, while the town’s infrastructure began to evolve to keep pace with post-war modernisation.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Enjoy this retro picture collection of Preston from the 1960s.
Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...
60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades
Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.