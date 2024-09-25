While the town remained rooted in its industrial heritage, particularly in textiles and engineering, the decade saw a gradual shift toward modernisation. Traditional mills and factories were increasingly influenced by automation and newer technologies, but they still provided employment for many local families.

Sport continued to be a major part of Preston’s identity. Preston North End remained a source of pride for the town, drawing large crowds to Deepdale for football matches. Rugby and cricket also flourished, with local clubs fostering a strong sense of community spirit and competition.

Culturally, the '60s brought a vibrant energy to Preston. The town’s nightlife expanded, with clubs, pubs, and venues hosting live music and dance nights, reflecting the broader cultural revolution of the time. The Beatles’ performance at Preston’s Public Hall in 1963 epitomised the wave of change, as rock 'n' roll and new styles took hold.

Socially, the 1960s saw the rise of youth culture, fashion, and new ideas, influencing everyday life in Preston. Schools and workplaces adapted to the changing times, while the town’s infrastructure began to evolve to keep pace with post-war modernisation.

Enjoy this retro picture collection of Preston from the 1960s.

2 . Crew of the tug 'Musgrave' Preston Dock MUSGRAVE (1937-1966) Twin screw steam tug. Built 1897 by Scott and Sons, Bowling. Purchased from Belfast Harbour in 1937 for 2,000 GBP. Sold 1966 to TW Ward Ltd Preston for 730 GBP and broken up on the Ribble. Was for a time (1952) converted to a pilot barge and moored off Lytham Bill Taylor 4th. from left National World Photo Sales

3 . Staff of the Club Royale, Great Shaw Street, Preston. August 1966 Image courtesy of Mrs. Lillian Harwood. National World Photo Sales