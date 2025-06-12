A torn deed that dates to around 1290 is the first reference found to Preston’s land south of Ribbleton Lane – meaning this area has been in use since that time.

It was once one of the busiest shopping main roads in and out of the city. For many years it was an area with a myriad of corner shops.

It later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts as the area expanded.

Many of the large warehouse type places are still there, but are home to a much more varied collection of shops. Join me as I share pictures of Ribbleton Lane - one of Preston's oldest streets dating back to the 13th Century

1 . Ribbleton Lane area There's no date on this image - but it looks to have been taken in the late 70s or early 80s Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Ribbleton Lane area A shot of Ribbleton Lane looking towards Ribbleton Avenue - taken all the way back in 1964. Notice the gaggle of women doing their shopping and stopping for a gossip towards the middle of the picture. And the old motorbike complete with sidecar on the left Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Ribbleton Lane area In 1982, when this image was taken, Ribbleton Lane was full of little shops like these. Many of them featured forecourts where cars could park as they spent money at the nearby shops. But plans were brought in to make these areas pedestrianised, much to the chagrin of the shopkeepers Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Ribbleton Lane area The Skeffington pub sat at the corner of Ribbleton Lane and Skeffington for many years. And in 1974, when this image was taken, Mrs Winifred Whalley was collecting signatures on a petition for a pedestrian-controlled crossing at the traffic lights, due to the area being an accident blackspot. The other women in the picture are Irene Carter (right) and Eileen Skelly Photo: Archive Photo Sales