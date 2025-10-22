It’s home to the famous Pendle Witches, has Chingle Hall - one of the most haunted houses in the country and has deep rooted folklore.
These are 13 haunted spots in the area...
1. Chingle Hall
When owner Mrs Howarth saw smoke coming from the chapel ceiling, she summoned the fire brigade who discovered the smoke originated from the unknown chimney hide, within which a log was burning from the inside out Photo: Lancashire Post
2. Eagle And Child pub, Leyland
TV series "Haunted Britain" found plenty of spirits in the bar Photo: Lancashire Post
3. Samlesbury Hall
Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds Photo: Lancashire Post
4. Chorley Theatre
Fred is one of several entities said to haunt the site, other others being a shadowy figure seen on stage, a man wearing a trilby, a Victorian woman with a child, and an actress Photo: Lancashire Police