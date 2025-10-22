Preston's First World War

13 creepiest places in Preston with haunted histories that’ll give you goosebumps

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:34 BST

Lancashire is labelled as one of the most haunted counties in England.

It’s home to the famous Pendle Witches, has Chingle Hall - one of the most haunted houses in the country and has deep rooted folklore.

These are 13 haunted spots in the area...

ICYMI: 33 brilliant photos to reminisce over if you went to high school in Preston in the 90s and 00s

34 lost photos of Plungington Road in Preston that capture the 1980s and 1990s spirit

When owner Mrs Howarth saw smoke coming from the chapel ceiling, she summoned the fire brigade who discovered the smoke originated from the unknown chimney hide, within which a log was burning from the inside out

1. Chingle Hall

When owner Mrs Howarth saw smoke coming from the chapel ceiling, she summoned the fire brigade who discovered the smoke originated from the unknown chimney hide, within which a log was burning from the inside out Photo: Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
TV series "Haunted Britain" found plenty of spirits in the bar

2. Eagle And Child pub, Leyland

TV series "Haunted Britain" found plenty of spirits in the bar Photo: Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds

3. Samlesbury Hall

Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds Photo: Lancashire Post

Photo Sales
Fred is one of several entities said to haunt the site, other others being a shadowy figure seen on stage, a man wearing a trilby, a Victorian woman with a child, and an actress

4. Chorley Theatre

Fred is one of several entities said to haunt the site, other others being a shadowy figure seen on stage, a man wearing a trilby, a Victorian woman with a child, and an actress Photo: Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHigh School
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice