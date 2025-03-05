For parents, the struggle was (still is) real when trying to come up with a costume idea, especially an obscure, non-negotiable request – but the outcome was always worth it. World Book Day is a wonderful focus on reading which is absolutely vital to learning.
There are some great memories here – you might be pictured
1. World Book Day memories
Elizabeth Sasse, Victoria Ray, Donna Allsopp and Naila Shah dressed up as their favourite characters during World Book Day at Lancaster Lane CP School in Clayton le Woods, Preston. | National World
2. World Book Day memories
Preston Rule, 11 from Brookfield Primary take part in the schools World Book Day | National World
3. World Book Day memories
The Mayoress of Preston, Joan Hackett, reads a bedtime story to the Mayor, Coun Alan Hackett, during World Book Day at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston | National World
4. World Book Day memories
Year 5 pupils from Walton-le-Dale CP School, from left, Lewis Walker, Emily Parr and Stacey McLaren, all nine, during the World book Day at the school as part of Bedtime Story Week | National World
