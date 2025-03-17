13 brilliant retro memories of St Patrick's Day celebrations in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:05 BST

Irish bars go hand in hand with the social scene

And it has been like that for decades with Irish bars laced through Preston town centre - and there is no place like them on St Patrick’s Day...

Chris and Shane Donnelly with Sean Hirst at the Unicorn in Preston, celebrating St Patrick's Day in 2010

1. St Patrick's Day

Chris and Shane Donnelly with Sean Hirst at the Unicorn in Preston, celebrating St Patrick's Day in 2010 Photo: Neil Cross

From left, Greta Frazer, Deborah Day, Amanda Cocker and Gillian Day celebrate St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston

2. St Patrick's Day

From left, Greta Frazer, Deborah Day, Amanda Cocker and Gillian Day celebrate St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston Photo: Lindsey North

Tammy Leighton celebrates St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston

3. St Patrick's Day

Tammy Leighton celebrates St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston Photo: Lindsey North

Sisters Jenny, 13, and Kate Delaney, 11, with shamrock during the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch St Patrick's Day celebration at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham 2005

4. St Patrick's Day

Sisters Jenny, 13, and Kate Delaney, 11, with shamrock during the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch St Patrick's Day celebration at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham 2005 Photo: Ian Robinson

