21 fogotten scenes of Preston much-loved nightspot Fives back in the 90s and 00s

These brilliant pictures remember Fives on Guildhall Street, from nights out to charity events

Houses in the stunning Grade II listed building on Guildhall Street, it was originally Preston Central Conservative Club but became known for eating, drinking and dancing. The venue traded as nightspot Fives until 2006, reopening in 2007 as the Cocktail Factory in the basement, and became Vintage Bar and Priory Bar upstairs. The building closed in 2011 but now there are plans to revive it. Are you in our pictures?

Lynne Bury, Richard 'DJ Bez' Bury and Debbie Baker

1. Out at Fives

Lynne Bury, Richard 'DJ Bez' Bury and Debbie Baker | Lancashire Evening Post

Des Grants birthday party for his daughter Melanie's 21st in aid of Rosemere

2. Out at Fives

Des Grants birthday party for his daughter Melanie's 21st in aid of Rosemere | Lancashire Evening Post

Fives on Guildhall Street in Preston

3. Out at Fives

Fives on Guildhall Street in Preston | National World

Pearl Nguyen from Nail Art on Lune Steet with Gill Parker at the Magic 999 pamper evening held at Fives

4. Out at Fives

Pearl Nguyen from Nail Art on Lune Steet with Gill Parker at the Magic 999 pamper evening held at Fives | National World

