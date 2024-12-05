11 amazing retro pictures of Fulwood High School in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:47 BST

They say your school years are some of the best of your life.

And so what better way to delve into the rabbit hole of nostalgia than by revisiting a host of scenes and memories from bygone eras at Fulwood High School from the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Take a look at a few pictures...

ICYMI: 37 nostalgic pictures from the archive which define Preston in 1967

35 nostalgic pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market down the years including hot potato stalls

21 retro pictures of girls' nights out at Preston bars and clubs in the 00s from Toyko Jo's to Revs

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Fulwood High School students

1. Fulwood High School students

Fulwood High School students Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Fulwood High School's team for the contest in the BBC TV series We Are the Champions, in which they will compete at Fulwood against Tarleton High School and a team from Settle, Yorkshire. Left to right: Helen Chisnall, 12; Mandy Derbyshire, 11; Lesley Fitton, 12; Cathie Almond 11; Gary Blakeman, 12; William Fisher 12; and Andrew Dowthwaite, 12

2. Fulwood High School's team for the contest in the BBC TV series We Are the Champions, in which they will compete at Fulwood against Tarleton High School and a team from Settle, Yorkshire. Left to right: Helen Chisnall, 12; Mandy Derbyshire, 11; Lesley Fitton, 12; Cathie Almond 11; Gary Blakeman, 12; William Fisher 12; and Andrew Dowthwaite, 12

Fulwood High School's team for the contest in the BBC TV series We Are the Champions, in which they will compete at Fulwood against Tarleton High School and a team from Settle, Yorkshire. Left to right: Helen Chisnall, 12; Mandy Derbyshire, 11; Lesley Fitton, 12; Cathie Almond 11; Gary Blakeman, 12; William Fisher 12; and Andrew Dowthwaite, 12 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A group of enterprising youngsters who formed Pioneer, the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme featuring the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company.

3. A group of enterprising youngsters who formed Pioneer, the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme featuring the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company.

A group of enterprising youngsters who formed Pioneer, the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme featuring the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
More than 500 parents and other interested people visited an open evening at Fulwood High School. Pictured is Cheryl Parkinson demonstrating a hinge joint to Eric and Margaret Clayton in the science laboratory

4. More than 500 parents and other interested people visited an open evening at Fulwood High School. Pictured is Cheryl Parkinson demonstrating a hinge joint to Eric and Margaret Clayton in the science laboratory

More than 500 parents and other interested people visited an open evening at Fulwood High School. Pictured is Cheryl Parkinson demonstrating a hinge joint to Eric and Margaret Clayton in the science laboratory Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaMemoriesLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice