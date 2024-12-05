11 amazing retro pictures of Fulwood High School in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

And so what better way to delve into the rabbit hole of nostalgia than by revisiting a host of scenes and memories from bygone eras at Fulwood High School from the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Take a look at a few pictures...
1. Fulwood High School students
2. Fulwood High School's team for the contest in the BBC TV series We Are the Champions, in which they will compete at Fulwood against Tarleton High School and a team from Settle, Yorkshire. Left to right: Helen Chisnall, 12; Mandy Derbyshire, 11; Lesley Fitton, 12; Cathie Almond 11; Gary Blakeman, 12; William Fisher 12; and Andrew Dowthwaite, 12
3. A group of enterprising youngsters who formed Pioneer, the Preston firm set up by the 16-year-olds at Fulwood High School under the Young Enterprise programme featuring the youngest group of staff and executives at any Lancashire company.
4. More than 500 parents and other interested people visited an open evening at Fulwood High School. Pictured is Cheryl Parkinson demonstrating a hinge joint to Eric and Margaret Clayton in the science laboratory
