From bobs to bangs, these are the hair trends to ask for in 2024

Don’t say it, don't say it…. New year New you! Yes, it’s getting to that time of year again. It may be a cliché but the start of a new year makes us feel like we need a change and the best way to do this is by giving yourself a brand new hairstyle.

Whether your looking to update your look or a complete hair transformation like Kate Beckinsale these are the must-have hair trends for next year. According to Hair expert Alice Dawkins from Milk + Blush.

Alice has crunched the numbers and analysed all the the Google search data to predict which hair trends will be big in 2024 and which ones will be going out of style.

What will be the biggest Hair Trends in 2024?

The Butterfly Bob

This style combines the voluminous layers of the TikTok-famous butterfly haircut with the chicness of a classic bob, attracting the attention of celebs including Zendaya and Jenna Ortega.

While the butterfly cut – the butterfly bob’s more unruly younger sister – may have gained notoriety on social media thanks to it being ‘easy’ to DIY at home, you’ll need an expert stylist to properly execute the butterfly bob thanks to its complex layering. Consult your stylist about tailoring the layers and face-framing pieces to best suit your hair type and face shape.

Bardot Bangs

The iconic fringe may have first appeared in the 1960s, but this style still looks just as chic and modern today as it did 60 years ago. Versatile and timeless, these bangs add a touch of femininity and retro allure, making them a popular choice for those seeking a stylish yet adaptable hairstyle.

Just look to Dakota Johnson, or the OG influence herself, Brigitte Bardot, for inspiration. As the face-framing pieces can be customised, most people will be able to pull off Bardot bangs.

However, those with a round face should be wary of making the fringe too heavy as this will emphasise any roundness. Square-shaped faces will need to play with the length of the bangs to elongate the face and avoid making the face appear too rounded.

Hair accessories

With vintage hairstyles cropping up again, so too are hair accessories, with hair ribbons one such trend that’s here to stay. It’s something we’re certainly seeing take social media platforms by storm. #HairRibbon has over 8.4 million views on TikTok, with younger generations eager to try out the cutesy style.

It’s a trend that’s also been picked up by celebrities. From the oversized bows seen on the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker to the miniature ribbons as worn by Hailey Bieber, there’s a wide variety of ways to incorporate hair accessories into your daily looks.

Look out for Textured pixies and wet-look hairstyles too as they completed the top five rising hair trends for 2024.

Which hair styles will we be saying goodbye to in 2024?

The Bubble Bob

From blunt bobs, French bobs, Italian bobs and even lobs, there’s no denying the short style was in high demand last year. But one short-lived style is the bubble bob. The bouncy and rounded short style has been sported by celebs including Kourtney Kardashian and Jessie J.

Unruly Layers

Wild, excessive layering will be taking a backseat next year in favour of more sophisticated styles. Because of this, we can expect to say goodbye to the long butterfly layers that once dominated TikTok.

Barely-there bangs