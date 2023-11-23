Hard As Nails and Beauty clinched the title of Nail Technician of the Year in the awards that honour the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector across the North West region.

Lesley Lawrence, who owns the Padiham Road salon, is no stranger to accolades. She won she won the first Great British Hair and Beauty Awards prestigious title of "Nail Artist of the year 2021 and was a finalist for the National Hair and Beauty Industry Awards Nail Salon of the Year 2022. She also won another five first place trophies in The Brilliant Cup in Amsterdam and four more trophies in The Brilliant Cup competition in Las Vegas.