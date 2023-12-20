The doors officially opened this week on Sui Generis, the Burnley town centre project that could become Burnley’s answer to Manchester’s Afflecks Palace.

Housed in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burton’s fashion store in St James Street, an iconic building in the town centre, manager Wayne Walsh said the public response had been great.

“People of all ages have been coming in to see what the place has to offer and we have had a very positive response. We’ve kept the door open so it’s more inviting for people to come in and have a look around or just sit and have a coffee, “said Wayne.

Offering a space for independent retailers, designers and artists to showcase their work, The Vintage Underground and Wow is one of the first businesses to open. Husband and wife team Andrew Murtagh and Sarah Yorke launched their business 15 years ago on Todmorden Market and now have premises in Harrogate and Nottingham. But they are thrilled t have an outlet in their hometown offering vintage and retro clothes and accessories which they have described as being ‘an alternative to fast fashion.’ Another business is Made With Love which offers a range of hand-made crafts and accessories.

The Sui Generis coffee bar offers a range of coffees from around the world, including blends from Marley Coffee launched by the legendary Bob Marley’s son Rohan. And Wayne revealed there are plans on the cards to introduce an ‘all around the world’ food menu in the new year. Plans are also on the cards for the four storey building to host live music and fashion and art exhibitions. Artwork by local artists Damo Bullen and Daniel Donnelly is already on display.

Together with Craig Smith, who is landlord of the nearby Swan, Wayne has been approved for a premises license. For the past decade Wayne has run the popular The Shift Cafe, above the Swan, that encourages people to explore their creativity through music.

Sui Generis is also a hub for people to go and relax and have a game of chess or use computers for the internet to complete CVs or college assignments. Mental health is an issue Wayne is passionate about and Sui Generis is supporting Casual Minds Matter, which is based in nearby Charter Walk. A range of CMM branded goods are on display which are sold and the profits used to pay for free mental health sessions for people in Burnley and also Pendle and Rossendale. Autism support groups are set to be launched in January and Wayne hopes to create a stimulating environment which he hopes will encourage more engagement and thoughtful thinking through art, music and creativity.

Wayne Walsh (right) the man behind the new Burnley town centre project Sui Generis with Dave Burnett of Casual Minds Matter CIC which Sui Generis is supporting

For the first season of group meetings Wayne will be holding sessions where youngsters will be invited to paint Snow White and the seven dwarf figures how they want. Local business Opus has offered some support with the SENS lighting to provide a more atmospheric environment and an appeal has gone out for donations to make the project a reality.