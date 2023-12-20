News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

18 photos as venture set to become Burnley's answer to Afflecks Palace opens its doors

Sui Generis, the new venture that will provide a platform for independent retailers, artists and musicians, has officially opened this week.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:31 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:31 GMT

Located in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burton’s fashion store in St James Street in the town centre, Sui Generis is also a coffee bar and welcome hub for people to meet friends and use the computers available to sort out college assignments and CVs.

Wayne Walsh, the man behind the project, is also keen for the project to become a champion of mental health awareness and improvement and he is supporting Burnley based Casual Minds Matter CIC. The organisation will be selling its own branded goods in the store with all profits funding free mental health counselling and support.

.

1. Picture gallery as doors open on Sui Generis, dubbed Burnley's Afflecks Palace

. Photo: Sue Plunkett

Photo Sales
.

2. Picture gallery as doors open on Sui Generis, dubbed Burnley's Afflecks Palace

. Photo: Sue Plunkett

Photo Sales
Dave Burnett (left) of Casual Minds Matter CIC and Wayne Walsh, the man behind Sui Generis

3. Picture gallery as doors open on Sui Generis, dubbed Burnley's Afflecks Palace

Dave Burnett (left) of Casual Minds Matter CIC and Wayne Walsh, the man behind Sui Generis Photo: Sue Plunkett

Photo Sales
.

4. Picture gallery as doors open on Sui Generis, dubbed Burnley's Afflecks Palace

. Photo: Sue Plunkett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley