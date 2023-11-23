An iconic building in the town centre could become Burnley’s answer to Manchester’s Afflecks Palace.

Sui Generis is to open in the building that housed the former Dorothy Perkins and Burtons’ fashion stores in St James Street.

Latin for ‘of its own kind’ ‘in a class by itself’ and ‘unique’ the man behind Sui Generis is Wayne Walsh of the long established The Shift Cafe above the award winning Swan pub. The cafe is a place for creative and likeminded people to express themselves by singing karaoke and learning music.

Wayne Walsh hopes his new venture, Sui Generis in Burnley town centre, will be a great a boost for the town

Wayne said: “Being the old Dorothy Perkins it was already set out for clothes and also the idea is similar to Manchester’s Afflecks Palace, which has dozens of independent stalls, small shops and boutiques in the one building.

“We will be retailing independent art and crafts and fashion in addition to carefully selected new and used products, for example mirrors, signs and ornaments, etc which will be easily identified by a gold star to represent new / handmade and a silver star for upcycled / preloved items.

“We will also be trying to improve health by also offering a range of essential oils, natural toothpastes, honey and much more. We are currently looking for more independent fashion designers to sell their products with us so if you're interested please get in touch.”

A coffee bar has been installed in the four storey venue and Wayne is proud to be offering a wide range of blends from around the world.

A look inside Sui Generis which will be opening shortly in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burtons store in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Wayne added: “You'll be able to sample various blends of light, medium and strong coffees from Eithiopia, Jamaica and other countries

“We will be a coffee shop but customers can also come and have a shop or just sit and relax, have a game of chess or use our computers for the internet to complete CVs or college assignments.”

Sui Generis will also have an alterations drop off point for clothes and garments alterations such as adjusting trousers or dresses. One of the windows at Sui Generis has been dedicated to improving mental health, an issue that Wayne feels passionate about.

He said: “Mental health is a growing major concern here in Burnley and beyond as suicide is the biggest killer of people under the age of 35 and the biggest killer of men under the age of 50.

“ We want to raise awareness of it and try and change it for the better. This is something we have always been passionate about at The Shift Cafe and this is a bigger opportunity to help people feel more inspired, appreciated and wanted.”

Sui Generis will be supporting Casual Minds Matter, which is based in nearby Charter Walk. Sui Generis will be displaying CMM’s branded goods, which it sells and uses the profits to pay for free mental health sessions for people in Burnley and also Pendle and Rossendale.

Counting down to the opening in the next couple of weeks Wayne has thanked family and friends who have chipped in to help, including his mum Lynda, a seamstress who will oversee the alterations operation. She has also made a selection of unique Christmas themed aprons to sell in the venue.

Wayne added: “We hope Sui Generis will bring more people into the town centre and also attract people from out of town.”

Together with the Swan landlord Craig Smith the duo have been approved for a premises license for the property and hope to eventually open up sometime in the new year with a bar serving quality food, live entertainment and even fashion and art exhibitions.

The well known duo hope their combined time of experience in the industry will help them create another great, unique venue in Burnley that will also create more jobs in the town centre.