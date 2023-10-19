Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the third, and largest contribution from CARES, which stands for Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support ,and will be used to purchase an Olympus Evis EUS endosonography which is an advanced state of the art, endoscopy scope with ultrasound technology.

The official cheque presentation took place at a Labels for Cares (CARES’ fashion designer outlet) Ladies’ Day event attended by customers from the stores, ITVs Weather star Jo Blythe who is an ambassador of the charity, Lukman Patel (Burnley Council’s new CEO) and Shelley Wright, Director of Communications at East Lancashire Health Care Trust.

Guests at the ladies' day event, organised by CARES charity and held at Burnley's Penny Black, with the cheque for £250,000 to purchase vital equipment for the ELHT

Speaking about the new equipment Dr Venkat Mahesh, who is Clinical Lead for Endoscopy at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This is an advanced state of the art diagnostic endoscopy with the help of ultrasound waves and other associated technologies to accurately identify, define and stage cancer and also help with obtaining tissue samples which would aid in accurate diagnosis and appropriate surgical and

chemotherapeutic interventions.

“This is particularly suited for cancers of pancreas, bile duct, liver, oesophagus and gastric cancer.”

The donation follows CARES’ donation in October 2020, which facilitated the purchase of two endoscopy machines for Burnley General Hospital. Anthony Fairclough, co-founder of Labels for Cares, said: “Building on the success of the two existing machines that have scanned thousands of people in East Lancashire, this new addition underscores our commitment to providing swift results and leveraging cutting-edge technology.

“CARES recognizes the critical role played by its supporters and donors, including the community and contributors from charity events.

