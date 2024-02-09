Preston prepares to host Euro 2024 Fanzone festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Euros quickly approaching this June, Preston will become a hub for all things football during the competition.

After the resounding success of the Euro's Fanzone in 2021, the city is gearing up once more to broadcast all of England's group matches against Denmark, Serbia, and Slovenia on the large screen.

Preston’s very own Flag Market will be transformed into a ticket-only arena by Preston BID, in collaboration with law firm Harrison Drury and supported by Smooth Radio North West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the BID said: “The 2021 Fanzone was an unbelievable success, with each event being a complete sell out with a huge waiting list. Despite the cost of everything around us going up, we’ve held the prices from 2021 for the group games.

“People from Preston and beyond came together to cheer on the national team, and we want to recreate that atmosphere again in the summer of 2024!”

The organisers have promised to extend the duration of the Fanzone should the Three Lions progress through the group stage and onto further stages.

The 2021 Fanzone garnered widespread acclaim, earning the city national TV coverage and accolades such as being named one of the 'events of the year' at the ATCM National Awards.

Preston Fanzone set up by BID for the Euro Championships.

John Chesworth, Executive Chairman at Harrison Drury solicitors, said: “The Preston Fanzone is a great way to bring people from all our communities together to celebrate major sporting occasions like the Euros.

“At the same time, it provides a real economic boost for the city centre, supporting our wider hospitality sector and visitor economy.

Viewers will get to watch the matches on a giant high-definition screen, previously showcased at prestigious events such as the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and numerous movie premieres.

The event’s bars and food offer will be delivered by venues from the city centre, bringing a boost to local hospitality businesses.

Cllr Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts said: “This high profile, international sporting event will attract lots of people into our city centre to get behind the England team, and for those who perhaps haven’t been into the centre for a while, rediscover a wide range shops, bars and restaurants too while they are there, making a full day of it.”

Doors to the Fanzone will open an hour before kick-off, with entertainers helping to build the excitement before the games get underway. The Fanzone will close thirty minutes after the final whistle.