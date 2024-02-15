Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A princess entertainment company from Lancashire, who operate across the country, are bringing back their popular fairy-tale event for a third year.

A Princess To Your Door was founded in Burnley by Rebecca Horsfall in 2016 with the aim of bringing popular characters to life in an authentic and memorable way.

With a commitment to high-quality entertainment and immersive experiences, the company offers character entertainers, event styling, and prop hire for a variety of occasions nationwide.

Over the past two years, the company has been hosting an interactive event called 'Once Upon A Fairy-tale Ball' which they are bringing back again this year following its past success.

This event promises to transport guests into a world of fantasy and wonder, where they'll have the opportunity to mingle with beloved princess characters for an unforgettable experience.

A Princess To Your Door have announced that they will be hosting the event at a new venue this year which is The Mill House in Accrington.

Each experience includes: entry to the Ballroom, an hour live interactive show, games and activities for all children and a chance to meet and greet all six princesses in attendance.

The highlight of the event is said to be the princess dining experience where each child will be treated to a bespoke afternoon tea, complete with snacks including ham and cream cheese sandwiches, sausage rolls, cupcakes, themed iced biscuits, and more.

As guests eat, they'll have the chance to meet and greet princess characters, who will visit each table to engage and entertain.

Standard tickets include entry for one adult and one child, with options to purchase additional tickets for extra guests.

Babies under 12 months are welcome to attend free of charge, although a seat will not be allocated for them unless requested during booking.

The event will be happening on Sunday August 4, 2024 at 10am, 12:30pm or 3pm.