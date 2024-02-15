Council announce Easter events returning to Lancashire town
A number of Easter events are set to return to the town of Colne this year after Colne Town Council decided to bring it back following its success last year.
Set to take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, this year's Easter celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever before, offering a day packed with family-friendly entertainment that's sure to delight visitors of all ages.
From free donkey rides to face painting, crazy golf to rodeo sheep, archery to circus shows, and everything in between, there's something for everyone at Easter in Colne.
Colne Town Council’s Events and Facilities Officer, Mr. Nathan Cutler, said: “Easter in Colne is always such an incredible event in Colne the 2023 event was so busy and we cannot wait to do it all over again this year.
“It really kick-starts the beginning of the warmer months ahead and we cannot wait to showcase some fantastic family friendly entertainment!
“The event will include so many brilliant free activities and performances allowing people to come and spend a day out in Colne without having to worry too much about the costs involved!”
Attendees can look forward to live music performances by the talented Andrew Gilmour and Tom Scothern, as well as entertainment from comedy magic shows, Punch & Judy performances, and balloon modelling.
Plus, the renowned Accrington Pipe Band will grace the event with their performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.
The festivities extend to a large Easter market featuring over 45 traders, offering an array of goods and treats to explore.
The event has been sponsored and supported by West Riding Hyundai, Farmhouse Biscuits Ltd, and ASDA Colne.
So, mark your calendars and make sure not to miss out on the unmissable Easter in Colne 2024.