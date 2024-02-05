Noel Gallagher on stage at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday, December 15

Kendal Calling 2024 tickets are on final release, with this summer's festival to be headlined by Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini.

Hosted at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District once again, the dates for 2024 are Thursday, 1 August to Sunday, 4 August. A presale took place at 10am last Friday, with tickets put on general sale at the same time, this Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available to buy via See Tickets, it is now down to the 'final release' of weekend tickets - with early bird and previous tiers having sold out. The adult tickets which remain available are priced at £199, plus booking fee.

Teen tickets (ages 11-15) are priced at £95 and child tickets (ages 6-10) are £25 - while ages five and under cost £10. Payment plans are available to spread the cost of tickets. You can also book shuttle buses, coach travel, luxury tents and more on the official festival website.

Declan McKenna, as well as Paul Heaton - alongside special guest singer Rianne Downey - will play on the Thursday night. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Keane are down for Friday slots, with the Sugababes on Saturday and Paolo Nutini closing out the festival on Sunday.