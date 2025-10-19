Former world champion boxer Tony Bellew has heaped praise on Edge Hill University’s state-of-the-art sports facilities - and opened up about mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellew, a renowned advocate for health, fitness and mental wellbeing, was at the Ormskirk campus to film for the University’s new podcast, Edge Ahead , with its debut series, What’s in Your Head, focusing on the vital topic of mental health.

The new podcast is co-hosted by Bellew’s close friend, and Edge Hill honorary doctorate, Chris Kirkland. The first series aims to open conversations about mental health within the university community and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to filming, Bellew was given a tour of the University’s sports facilities, which are available for the public to use.

Ahead of the new academic year, the University, made a major investment in the fitness suite at Edge Hill Sports Centre. Bellew praised the campus, stating, “It’s an amazing facility. The staff are fantastic, and the quality of the facilities speak for itself. Everything is on site at the Ormskirk Campus, it is like its own little city. There is an athletic track, which I have used before, and an unbelievable pool accompanied by a great gym. It has got everything that you could possibly need and a huge sports hall to accommodate community classes and sports.”

Earlier this year, Edge Hill University announced that it would be the new home for West Lancashire junior football league. The University welcomes more than 2,000 children each weekend to campus to play on the football pitches, with the aim to help shape the future of grassroots football in the region.

Bellew continued: “I love that Edge Hill is committed to supporting community sports groups like this. And it’s a great venue for members of the public to visit. Everything is in house, and it is so close. Ormskirk town centre is only just down the road, The University has everything that you need. The grounds are kept in fantastic condition, lovely walks and it is very rare that you have a university like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former world champion boxer Tony Bellew was born in Toxteth in 1982 and lived on Mulgrave Street. He started boxing professionally in 2007 and after a string of titles at cruiserweight, ‘Bomber’ stepped up to the heavyweight division for two headline fights against fellow Brit David Haye, winning both. Bellew later played boxer Ricky Conlan in the films Creed and Creed III and recently appeared on SAS Who Dares Wins. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Bellew is one of the most recognised figures in British boxing history, but he didn’t take the traditional route to the ring, and his career started later than many of his competitors. Giving advice to mature students, who begin or return to higher education at the age of 21 or above, Bellew said: “My career took off later than most. I wanted to make sure that I had the right experience, and I was adequately ready to go into the pro-game.

“I was an amateur boxer and fought for my country around the world representing Great Britain and England but it’s all about if it’s the right time for you. In my mid-20s, I made my journey into the pro game, and I had all that experience of fighting the best amateurs in the world.

“My advice would be just give it everything you’ve got, you can’t fluke it, you must go through it. It’s a long, drawn-out process but stick with it and keep going.”