Singer-songwriter, footballerand broadcaster Chelcee Grimes has been awarded an honorary doctorate by a Lancashire university in recognition of her remarkable career and advocacy for inclusion.

The Grammy-nominated songwriter has written hits for global artists including Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Kesha, and played football for Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Tranmere Rovers. Edge Hill University has now honoured Chelcee for these achievements and her commitment to visibility for marginalised communities and her influence as a role model for young women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

“As a queer woman of colour I didn’t see many people like me in pop music or sport. And I know what it feels like to be underestimated”, she said. But when you do lean into who you are, and you are unapologetically you, that’s when doors open. I wanted to be that face or that voice for other girls.”

During her visit to Ormskirk, Chelcee was interviewed by fellow honorary doctor Chris Kirkland, former professional footballer and mental health campaigner, about how it felt to be recognised with an honorary doctorate and her experiences in football and music.

During a week-long celebration of academic achievement, she spoke of her own experience starting out writing songs in her bedroom. She said: “Some of those songs have gone on to be sung by some of the biggest pop stars in the world and some are on my hard drive at home collecting dust. This moment represents the outcome of a lot of passion, a lot of creativity and a lot of hard work, resilience and belief in myself. I think everyone in this room has been through that. You have to dig in a bit and believe in yourself.”

Chelcee Grimes | J Hordle / INhouse images

Chelcee has built a dynamic career spanning chart-topping songwriting, professional football and high-profile roles in TV and radio. Her broadcasting career has included hosting the BBC’s Eurovision semi-finals and Women’s World Cup coverage, Match of the Day X, BT Sport’s Para Football Adventures, and her own BBC series Chelcee Away.

The 33-year-old from Aigburth, Liverpool also co-hosts the BBC Sounds podcast Building Queertopia and previously led the series What We Coulda Been, using her platforms to champion inclusivity and break stereotypes.

‘Thank you for seeing me’

Edgehill University said Chelcee’s wide-ranging career embodies the versatility and determination that Edge Hill University fosters in its students. She has succeeded across multiple industries while staying true to her values, and she is an inspiring role model for young women, LGBTQ+ people, and anyone with big ambitions.

She said: “I got the news of this award on a day when something hadn’t gone my way. It felt like a universal nod to the journey – the highs, the lows and everything in between. To Edge Hill University, thank you for seeing me, for celebrating the arts, for recognising that creativity changes lives, not just for the ones creating it but for everyone who gets to feel understood, through a lyric, a painting a film or a story.

“To anyone who dreams a little big, keep going and don’t lose that fire, the belief in what you do and what you love because that’s what takes you to places you can’t even imagine, like this room, right now for me.”

Chelcee joins a cohort of 2025 honorary recipients who have made lasting contributions to education, culture and sport, including Paralympic medallist Amy Truesdale MBE, singer Rebecca Ferguson MBE, cultural leader Claire McColgan CBE and Professor David Sweeney CBE.