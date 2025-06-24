More than 2,000 young footballers in Lancashire are set to benefit from a new “game changing” partnership.

Edge Hill University will open its state-of-the-art sports facilities to young players from the West Lancashire Football League, after a partnership deal was struck.

It means that for the 2025-26 season, more than 250 teams across all areas of the North West from the age of five to 16 will play at Edge Hill campus, based in Ormskirk.

The aim of the collaboration is to help shape the future of grassroots football in the region and is an example of the University’s commitment to support the community.

Joe Nicholson, Director at West Lancashire Junior Football League, said: “The partnership with Edge Hill University has been a game-changer for the league. Their excellent facilities and genuine commitment to community sport have allowed us to grow in both size and quality, giving thousands of young players the best possible footballing experience.”

Kevin Moss, manager of grassroots team, Town Green, said: “The partnership has significantly enhanced the footballing programme and will ensure games remain playable, safe and enjoyable for all. With access to some of the area’s leading sports facilities, the league now benefits from safer, high-quality pitches that uphold strong safeguarding standards. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing a safe, professional, and inclusive environment where players can develop and thrive.”

Andrew Hampson, Sports Services Manager at Edge Hill University, added: “I believe it’s incredibly important for the University to maintain strong ties with the West Lancashire community. One meaningful way we do this is by opening our facilities to local grassroots football teams. We recognised a significant gap in accessible, high-quality sports facilities for these teams, and we were proud to step in and support. By working closely with the community, we’re helping ensure that children can experience the joy of football.

“This partnership reflects the University’s commitment to supporting young people in the area. In a time when children face increasing pressures, giving them the chance to play sports freely and with a smile is something truly special. Every child deserves access to sport, and through our collaboration with the community, we’re proud to help make that possible.”