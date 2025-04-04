Woman in her 80s dies after car leaves road and crashes into ditch in Lathom
Emergency services responded to a report of a road traffic collision on Meadow Lane at around 3.37pm on March 27.
Police found a Suzuki Splash had left the carriageway and entered a ditch by the side of the road.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers today confirmed the woman had sadly died.
Sgt Anthony Beckett, of our Roads Policing Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the driver’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.
“This collision happened in a rural location, and we are trying to find out why the car left the carriageway and when it happened.
“If you witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage from the area, we ask you to contact police.”
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0884 of March 27.
