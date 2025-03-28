Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 80s was found seriously injured after crashing into a ditch near Ormskirk yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the woman’s car was found in a ditch in Meadow Lane, Lathom at around 3.37pm.

The woman was found seriously injured inside a Suzuki Splash car, but the exact time of the crash is not known at this stage.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way to establish how the crash occurred and the force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman in her 80s crashed into a ditch in Meadow Lane, Lathom at around 3.37pm yesterday (March 27) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers found that a Suzuki Splash car had left the carriageway and entered a ditch by the side of the road.

“The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Sgt Anthony Beckett of our Roads Policing Team, added: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the driver as she is being treated in hospital.

“This happened in a rural location, and we are trying to find out why the car left the carriageway and when it happened.

“If you witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage from the area, we ask you to contact police.”

Please contact 101, quoting log 0884 of 27th March 2025.