Why this Longton football and playing field will be closed for up to eight weeks

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
Villagers have been warned that a key playing field will be out of bounds for up to eight weeks.

Heavy machinery is being brought onto the playing fields behind the Black Bull in Longton, which is used for football, dog walking, and for the village Spring Fete.

South Ribble Borough Council say the closure is for public safety reasons while draining work is completed.

Longton field, Longton, behind the Black Bull pubLongton field, Longton, behind the Black Bull pub
Longton field, Longton, behind the Black Bull pub | google earth

A statement posted to social media says: “We will be carrying out drainage works to the playing field, week commencing April 28. Due to the excavation works for the drainage and heavy plant machinery being used on site, we are going to have to shut the playing field for the duration of the work for health and safety purposes. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The newly-refurbished children’s play area will remain open.

