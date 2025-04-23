Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular takeaway operator could be refused permission to keep trading at a Leyland pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smokies, which is known for its ‘filthy’ burgers and ‘dirty’ fries, started up during lockdown and has been operating from two sites - the rear of the Red Lion in Longton and from the car park of Dunkirk Hall in Leyland.

Smokies owner Aaron Millar applied for retrospective permission for a change of use to part of the Dunkirk’s car park, and retention of a hot food takeaway trailer and ancillary structures. This involves a food truck located against a car park dwarf wall, facing towards the pub’s front entrance and two chilled storage cabinets and a 1,100 litre commercial wheeled bin located south of the truck. The proposal would result in the loss of three parking spaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even though 10 jobs are associated with the operation, South Ribble Borough Council planning officers have recommended that this is refused at a committee meeting tomorrow night (Thursday, April 24).

Aaron Millar at the Smokies van | submit

They say that in policy and heritage terms the proposal is not considered compliant - key considerations being the impact on the area around the Grade II-listed Dunkirk Hall building, and by virtue of it’s proximity to several local schools, it would fail to promote healthy communities.

A report issued to members of the council’s planning committee states: “The proposal would introduce new structures into the pub car park which would be separated from the pub by only a short distance, and as the car park and pub are read together as one unit, in design terms they would be fairly out of character in context. As such visual harm to the buildings’ setting is considered to be unacceptable.”

Officers also felt “on balance”, that the proposal was contrary to NPPF Chapter 8 (Promoting Healthy and Safe Communities), which states states that: ‘Local planning authorities should refuse applications for hot food takeaways and fast food outlets: a) within walking distance of schools and other places where children and young people congregate, unless the location is within a designated town centre; or b) in locations where there is evidence that a concentration of such uses is having an adverse impact on local health, pollution or anti-social behaviour’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Millar proposes the food truck would operate from 2pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 2pm to 8pm Sundays and Bank Holidays.

No representations have been made by members of the community.

A decision will be made by councillors tomorrow evening.