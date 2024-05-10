Fed up residents to stage second 'Stop the stink' protest outside Fleetwood Landill site
A large group of residents will be meeting at the top end of Jameson Road on Saturday (May 11) from 9am until lunchtime.
The controversial landfill site, operated by Transwaste Ltd, is further down Jameson Road.
Residents say the smell, described as being like rotten eggs or rotten onions, is unbearable and not getting any better.
Some residents say it has given them headaches and others have suffered nosebleeds.
Fleetwood resident Allison Rowe, one of 2,500 members of the ‘Action against Jameson Road, Fleetwood Landfill site has smell’ group on Facebook, is one of the main organisers.
She said: “We are doing this because we want this awful landfill site to be shut down.
“Transwaste have not demonstrated that they can run this site correctly and should never have had permission to take it over.
“People in Fleetwood are being poisoned, these emissions are already having a detrimental effect on people’s health.”
The Environment Agency confirmed it has identified a breach of the Jameson Road site’s environmental permit and had served notice on landfill operators Transwaste to cap the problem ‘cell’ area by May 15.
