We did it - family of non verbal boy raise enough money for his treatment in Mexico but still need help
Through various fundraisers including a sponsored Walk up the Big One rollercoaster in Blackpool on Sunday Helen Woodier and her husband Craig have raised £26,000 for their son Toby to receive his treatment - but they still need your help getting there.
Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior.
The family then learned about a pioneering treatment and connected with a neurologist in Mexico from NeuroCytonix - a cutting-edge medical technology company.
Helen said: “We received the most amazing email that after reviewing Toby’s medical history and diagnosis, they’ve approved him for treatment! We’re over the moon!
“Toby can say Mama, Dada, Nana, and Yeah, and he knows all the letters of the alphabet.
“He can spell his name but struggles to blend sounds into words or say his name aloud. His desire to talk shines through as he tries so hard.”
A host of celebs have also helped and send their well wishes to Toby including Chris Kamara and Chorley comedian Steve Royle.
Now the next step for the hopeful family is getting the much needed funds to fly to Mexico.
Helen added: “We are so grateful to everyone for all their help and donations so far - we just need that one last push to give our boy a voice.”
If you would like to make a donation to Toby’s GoFundMe page click HERE.
You can also make a donation via The Trouble with Toby Facebook page.
