Boyfriend of Corrie star set to climb The Big One to help non verbal boy receive treatment in Mexico

Emma Downey
Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST

A fundraiser to send an 11-year-old non verbal boy to Mexico for treatment has reached over £18k.

Helen Woodier and her husband Craig are hoping to fly to Mexico with their son Toby if they can raise the £45,000 needed for treatment costs.

Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior.

A host of celebs have helped Toby.placeholder image
A host of celebs have helped Toby. | Getty/@kean8 on Instagram

Helen said: “Toby can say Mama, Dada, Nana, and Yeah, and he knows all the letters of the alphabet.

“He can spell his name but struggles to blend sounds into words or say his name aloud. His desire to talk shines through as he tries so hard.

“We recently learned about a pioneering treatment and connected with a neurologist in Mexico from NeuroCytonix - a cutting-edge medical technology company.

“We received the most amazing email that after reviewing Toby’s medical history and diagnosis, they’ve approved him for treatment! We’re over the moon!”

Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior.placeholder image
Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior. | UGC

So far they have held many fundraising events including a charity Auction Night which raised £4,902.

The next fundraising adventure will be held on Sunday, June 22, when Toby’s family and friends will take part in a sponsored Walk up the Big One.

Ex Corrie star Brooke Vincent's partner Kean Bryan will be joining the family to walk up Blackpool's the Big One roller coaster.placeholder image
Ex Corrie star Brooke Vincent's partner Kean Bryan will be joining the family to walk up Blackpool's the Big One roller coaster. | @kean8 on Instagram

One of the climbers is former professional footballer Kean Bryan, whose partner is Brooke Vincent from Coronation Street.

Chorley comedian Steve Royle, has also messaged the family via their The Trouble with Toby Facebook page saying he will do what he can to help them reach the much needed target.

Chorley comedian Steve Royle has also said he will help the family in any way he can. placeholder image
Chorley comedian Steve Royle has also said he will help the family in any way he can. | Submitted

Helen added: “If everyone can raise £1,500 we could potentially get to target!

“However we still need eight more people to climb with us.”

If you would like to make a donation to Toby’s GoFundMe page click HERE.

You can also make a donation via The Trouble with Toby Facebook page.

