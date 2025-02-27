A loving mum has set up a GoFundMe page to help her non verbal 11-year-old son fly to Mexico for pioneering treatment which could help him speak.

Helen Woodier and her husband Craig are hoping to fly to Mexico with their son Toby if they can raise the £45,000 needed for treatment costs.

Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior. | UGC

Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior.

He’s also incontinent and under observation for absent seizures. Despite these challenges, Toby is a joyful, funny, loving boy who adores the Blackpool Tower, the circus, fireworks, music, and flashing lights.

Helen said: “Toby can say Mama, Dada, Nana, and Yeah, and he knows all the letters of the alphabet.

“He can spell his name but struggles to blend sounds into words or say his name aloud. His desire to talk shines through as he tries so hard.

“We recently learned about a pioneering treatment and connected with a neurologist in Mexico from NeuroCytonix - a cutting-edge medical technology company.

“We received the most amazing email that after reviewing Toby’s medical history and diagnosis, they’ve approved him for treatment! We’re over the moon!

“This Cytotron machine-based therapy could transform his life.”

Toby, pictured with his family, is a joyful, funny, loving boy who adores the Blackpool Tower. | UGC

In the UK, the NHS uses Cytotron machines for cancer treatment, but NeuroCytonix, founded by J. Roberto Trujillo, M.D., Sc.D. from Harvard University, focuses on neurological diseases like cerebral palsy, stroke, and traumatic brain injuries.

They have treated around 10 children with gene mutations like Toby’s, seeing very promising results including speech.

Helen added: “Sadly, the cost is beyond our means. We need to fundraise £45k to cover the treatment, flights, and accommodation for a 32-day stay in Mexico.

“Toby’s wonderful siblings Zach, Beth, Isobel, and Abi are organising sponsored events to help and we’re working hard to raise awareness for sponsorship.

“We are sharing our journey not only to raise money but also to inspire hope for struggling families devoted to their special children.

“Our local community - Preesall & Knott End have been amazingly supportive since we posted our story. The Mayor of Wyre, Jane Preston messaged offering her help to fundraise, our local Co op have said they will donate, as well as our daughters school St Aidans Preesall, our village community group is holding online auctions and raffles, local businesses including our local pub The Black Bull are all helping! Toby's old school friends are doing cake sales and selling their old toys.

“Everyone is determined to help and we feel so appreciative and we are desperate to get Toby.”

The family received an email from NeuroCytonix in Mexico saying that Toby’s treatment could start in July so they now have five months to raise the funds needed to make this happen.

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page to help Toby go to Mexico for treatment click HERE.

You can also make a donation via The Trouble with Toby Facebook page.