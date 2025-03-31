Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A football legend has sent an 11-year-old non verbal boy who is flying out to Mexico for treatment a video message of hope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English former professional footballer and manager Chris Kamara, 67, sent Toby Woodier the heartwarming message wishing him luck.

Toby has a rare genetic disorder called Syngap1, a gene mutation that leaves him non-verbal, with a severe learning disability, and challenging behavior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Kamara sends a video message to non verbal 11-year-old Toby Woodier wishing him luck with his treatment. | UGC

Helen Woodier and her husband Craig are hoping to fly to Mexico.

Helen said: “Toby can say Mama, Dada, Nana, and Yeah, and he knows all the letters of the alphabet.

“He can spell his name but struggles to blend sounds into words or say his name aloud. His desire to talk shines through as he tries so hard.

“We recently learned about a pioneering treatment and connected with a neurologist in Mexico from NeuroCytonix - a cutting-edge medical technology company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We received the most amazing email that after reviewing Toby’s medical history and diagnosis, they’ve approved him for treatment! We’re over the moon!

Addressing Toby in the video message, Chris who was diagnosed with apraxia of speech in 2022, a neurological disorder that affects speech, and he has been open about his struggles and journey to recovery, said: “Hi Toby it’s Kammy.

“Good luck with the fundraising. I hope you are well.

“Good luck if you get to Mexico. The people there are absolutely fantastic and will make sure you get the best treatment.

“Good luck hope it works, Kammy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen added: “We need to fundraise £45k to cover the treatment, flights, and accommodation for a 32-day stay in Mexico.

Toby, pictured with his family, is a joyful, funny, loving boy who adores the Blackpool Tower. | UGC

“Toby’s wonderful siblings Zach, Beth, Isobel, and Abi are organising sponsored events to help and we’re working hard to raise awareness for sponsorship.”

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page to help Toby go to Mexico for treatment click HERE.

You can also make a donation via The Trouble with Toby Facebook page.