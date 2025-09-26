A decision has been made on plans for 80 new homes in Blackburn, that would complete an area’s redevelopment.

Great Places, working with McDermott Homes have secured permission for the development off Redlam Brow in the Griffin area.

The 6.11 acre brownfield site was previously cleared of terraced housing and the Griffin pub as part of Blackburn with Darwen Council’s renewal area scheme, and the proposal is for a mix of privately owned and affordable properties.

The site forms the second phase of the wider redevelopment of the Griffin area. The first phase at Griffin brought in £8million of new investment with 56 new homes built off Shakespeare Way. Demand for those properties was said to be ‘exceptionally high’, with more than 400 applications received.

When the latest plans were submitted, Nick Gornall, Director of Development at Great Places Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the second phase of the Griffin housing regeneration scheme. The success of the first phase demonstrated the profound impact high-quality, mixed tenure affordable housing can have on the community.

“With the new plans, we aim to continue this positive transformation, providing a mix of affordable homes that cater to the diverse needs of the local community. Our partnership with McDermott Homes and Blackburn with Darwen Council exemplifies the power of collaboration in delivering sustainable and impactful development. We have invested in the regeneration of the local area for many years and look forward to seeing the Griffin area flourish further.”

How the Griffin housing scheme will be laid out | McDermott Homes/Great Places/BwD Council

Councillor Phil Riley, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, added: “We know that improving the quality of housing in our borough is one of the very best ways to help improve the lives of our residents. Already, almost £20million has been invested in housing regeneration in this part of Blackburn, and it’s been truly transformational. When the first phase at Griffin was completed, I had the privilege of meeting families who had moved into the new homes, and they told us it had genuinely changed their lives.”

What will they be like and how do you access them?

Houses will two and three-bedroomed, no more than three-storeys in height, made from red brick and grey roof tiles. Vehicular access into the site will be providedfor off the A674 Bank Top to the north,off Bombay Street and Norman Street tothe south, Witton Parade to the west and Coleridge Street to the west.

A main, tree-lined avenue will serve the development and will lead through the site connecting Redlam Brow with Norman Street. The developer said green spaces will be created next to the access from Redlam Brow and that found in the south eastern corner off Coleridge Street, “providing welcoming vistas into the development.”