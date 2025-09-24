A global engineering firm is auctioning off all of its Lancashire equipment.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has employed auction house NCM to dispose of 451 lots, including blastic machines, tunnel ovens, vans, forklift trucks and rolls of fabric.

There are no reserves on the items, and the auction closes at 10am tomorrow (Wednesday, September 24).

It comes after the business, which took over the historic Metflex firm in 2017, closed the site in Ramsbottom Way, Great Harwood, affecting 74 jobs.

At the time the closure was announced last year, the company, which mainly produced precision rubber-moulded products for the gas industry, reported that the sector was experiencing a decline in demand. It was said that production had transferred to Germany, where Freudenberg had its headquarters.

Established in 1919 in Blackburn, Metflex were one of the area’s oldest companies. After the take-over eight years ago, Freudenberg praised Metflex’s ‘technological expertise and market know-how’ and said that opportunities would be emerging, especially in China and India, wjere natural gas was gaining importance as a source of energy.