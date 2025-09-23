A new Burger King restaurant is set to open in Blackburn, creating up to 20 jobs for the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast-food chain has confirmed it will be opening a branch in Blackburn, with recruitment already underway for an assistant manager.

Applications for crew member roles are expected to open soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Burger King restaurant is set to open in Blackburn | Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Successful applicants will be offered flexible hours, 28 days’ annual leave and staff discounts of up to 70% when dining with friends and family.

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “We are really pleased to share that we will be opening a restaurant in Blackburn, and that we are committed to bringing up to 20 new job and career opportunities to the area.

“We’re looking for an Assistant Manager who is excited to develop their full potential, accelerate their careers and in turn make friends along the way, all whilst in an inclusive and supportive environment.”

Roles can be applied for via Burger King’s careers website.