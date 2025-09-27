A derelict Preston mill site that is earmarked for a block of 108 flats has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outline planning permission was granted in August for the comprehensive redevelopment of the Fylde Road Mill site - the approved scheme provides for two residential blocks of eight and ten storeys in height.

In total, it would deliver 108 apartments with a mix of studios, one and two-bedroom homes and a commercial unit at ground floor level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the plot has gone on the market for £1.5m with agent Allen Heritage, who describe it as a “superb investment/development opportunity.”

They add: “Additional highlights include rooftop terraces, landscaped communal gardens, and wellness facilities such as a gym and yoga areas. The scheme has been carefully designed with active frontages and a landmark tower element of approximately 38 metres, creating a bold new presence on Fylde Road.”

None of the 108 new apartments will fall into the 'affordable homes 'category (image: David Cox Architects)

The plot has been largely unoccupied since a fire in the 1960s destroyed the 19th-century mill building that used to occupy it. A remaining three-storey retail and office unit at the front of the site – most recently occupied by a fireplace showroom and car rental facility a decade ago – is to be flattened as part of the redevelopment plans.

The ‘affordable’ issue

Councillors’ approval came with a caveat after the applicant successfully argued that the development would not be financially viable if it were forced to deliver the discounted dwellings that would usually be required as part of such a scheme and the cash to boost local school capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local planning policy demands at least 30 percent of new properties within urban housing schemes fall into the officially-defined ‘affordable’ category – either for rent or sale – while education bosses at Lancashire Council had sought funding for the cost of the extra school places potentially needed as a result of the new housing.

How the mill in Fylde Road looks currently | Allen Hertitage/Rightmove

While the city council accepted the case made by Preston-based Skyhigh Investments Limited that neither contribution could be afforded based on the forecast profitability of the development – planning chiefs insisted on a so-called ‘review mechanism’ being drawn up which would see reassess, at a later date, the money ultimately generated by the project.

Any ‘surplus’ profit subsequently identified would then be paid over in sums to fund the affordable housing on another site in the city – equivalent to the level that could have been provided within the Fylde Road scheme – and/or the new school places.