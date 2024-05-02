Two men held on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed with machete in Ashton, Preston
Two men are being quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed with a machete in Preston.
Detectives are today appealing for witnesses after they were called to reports of men fighting in the Ashford Road area shortly after 6am yesterday.
Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. He remains in hospital being treated for his injuries which are serious but not life threatening.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.
Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said “This was an extremely serious incident which has left a man with some significant injuries. While we have made two arrests, I am still keen for anyone who either saw what happened or who has any information to come forward and speak to us. If you haven’t yet come forward then please do contact us.”
Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 229 of May 1.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.