Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men are being quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed with a machete in Preston.

A chilling image of man walking the streets of Preston armed with a machete just moments after a stabbing

Detectives are today appealing for witnesses after they were called to reports of men fighting in the Ashford Road area shortly after 6am yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers closed Birkdale Drive and Ashford Road - off Blackpool Road in Ashton - after a man was stabbed in the street shortly after 6am.

Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. He remains in hospital being treated for his injuries which are serious but not life threatening.

Detectives at the scene of a stabbing in Ashton this morning

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said “This was an extremely serious incident which has left a man with some significant injuries. While we have made two arrests, I am still keen for anyone who either saw what happened or who has any information to come forward and speak to us. If you haven’t yet come forward then please do contact us.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 229 of May 1.