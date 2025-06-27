Two Lancashire spas have been named as the best in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges from the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025 announced this week that The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village and The Woodland Spa at Crow Wood Leisure, Burnley, were at the top of their games.

The Spa Hotel ar Ribby Hall Village took the title of Best Day Spa. The judges called it “glamorous”, adding: “The thermal space is stunning: a vast glass structure overlooking the decked spa garden with its outdoor hot tub and sauna. At the centre is the large bubbling hydrotherapy pool surrounded by loungers and seven heat experiences, including a herbal sauna, aroma steam room, tepidarium, sanarium and Balinese salt inhalation room. The spa menu has Elemis, Neom and ishga treatments on offer as well as exclusive signature rituals.”

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green | The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village

The Woodland Spa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodland Spa at Crow Wood Leisure, Burnley, has recently undergone a £16m makeover, and has taken the title of Best Hotel Spa - for the fourth year in a row.

The judges said: “Set within 100 acres of Lancashire countryside with its rolling landscape, the newly expanded (i.e. doubled in size) spa is housed in a separate building to the hotel and has a sense of intimacy and peace. The Thermal Experience Journey includes a range of heat rooms, plus a hydrotherapy pool, outdoor infinity pool and a tranquil Serenity Pool in a low-lit relaxation space. The treatment menu includes face and body therapies from Temple Spa, Medik8 and Neom, with manis/pedis from OPI. The award-winning Restaurant – with its killer views - is located above the spa.”

Burnley's Crow Wood Hotel and Woodland Spa Resort.

The team at The Woodlands said: “We're so very proud and delighted to have been named 'Best Hotel Spa' in the UK, once again, in this year's Good Spa Guide Awards! This means we've retained our title for the 4th year running! And we couldn't have done it without all your support.”