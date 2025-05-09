New additions announced at the award-winning Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 10:57 BST
The award-winning Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village has unveiled exciting new additions to its signature Aqua Thermal Journey, further cementing its status as one of the North West’s leading spa destinations.

Outdoor spa pool

Guests can now enjoy a newly installed 15-seater outdoor spa pool, perfectly positioned to take in rural views of the Lancashire countryside. Complementing this is the introduction of a brand-new Ice Room offering a refreshing retreat designed to promote circulation, boost immunity, and support full-body wellness.

Ice

For those seeking a deeper level of contrast therapy, the Spa has also added two individual ice bath barrels, delivering a bold, invigorating experience proven to reduce muscle soreness, relieve pain, and support mental clarity.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to offering a truly rejuvenating experience rooted in both tradition and innovation,” said Jane Tregonning, Spa Manager at The Spa Hotel. “We’re proud to combine countryside luxury with health-boosting therapies that cater to both spa regulars and wellness newcomers alike.”

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea GreenThe Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green | The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village

Good Spa Guide Awards

The Spa Hotel has also been named as a finalist for Best Day Spa in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025. Voting is currently open, and to mark the occasion, one lucky voter will win a luxurious spa break for four people.

