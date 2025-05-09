New additions announced at the award-winning Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village
Outdoor spa pool
Guests can now enjoy a newly installed 15-seater outdoor spa pool, perfectly positioned to take in rural views of the Lancashire countryside. Complementing this is the introduction of a brand-new Ice Room offering a refreshing retreat designed to promote circulation, boost immunity, and support full-body wellness.
Ice
For those seeking a deeper level of contrast therapy, the Spa has also added two individual ice bath barrels, delivering a bold, invigorating experience proven to reduce muscle soreness, relieve pain, and support mental clarity.
“These enhancements reflect our commitment to offering a truly rejuvenating experience rooted in both tradition and innovation,” said Jane Tregonning, Spa Manager at The Spa Hotel. “We’re proud to combine countryside luxury with health-boosting therapies that cater to both spa regulars and wellness newcomers alike.”
Good Spa Guide Awards
The Spa Hotel has also been named as a finalist for Best Day Spa in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025. Voting is currently open, and to mark the occasion, one lucky voter will win a luxurious spa break for four people.
