The rebirth of a prominent Lancashire wedding venue, hotel and restaurant is nearly complete.

Last February The Post announced that Ferrari's Country House Hotel and Restaurant on the outskirts of Longridge had been listed for a guide price of £2.25m. By November, it had been taken over by the family who run Elle R Leisure, who have a catalogue of grand and iconic venues throughout the North of England and Wales.

They said it would be renamed Longridge House, and would close for a four month refurbishment, opening in the spring.

When the Post enquired this week about the opening date, we were told it was now due to open in August, but no firm date had been set.

Longridge House’s social media pages have been updated with pictures of structural and exterior work taking place, including new windows and a revamped patio area. In November, new owner Lucy McCarthy said: “There will be beautifully updated spaces across our restaurant, bar, bedrooms and private dining rooms – ready to host all types of events and celebrations!”

A recruitment day has been held, and the new general manager has been announced as Liam Mulligan. A spokesman said: “Lancashire born and bred Liam has years of hospitality know-how and a real passion for creating unforgettable guest experiences, Liam’s here to bring warmth, energy, and top-tier service to our beautiful new boutique hotel in the Ribble Valley.”

The former Ferrari's Country House Hotel and Restaurant on the outskirts of Longridge. | National World

What else does the family run?

Elle R Leisure also own Woodlands Hotel - a boutique hotel in Leeds, Soughton Hall - a country house in North Wales, Albert’s Restaurants - a collection of contemporary British restaurants in the Manchester area, Dukes 92 - Manchester’s iconic canal-side bar, The Castlefield Rooms, which offers special event space in Manchester city centre, and budget-friendly Hello Hotel in Manchester.

Enquiries

Anyone with enquries should email: [email protected]